AS I write, the positivity rate of those tested for Covid-19 in Scotland has exceeded for the third day in a row the World Health Organization (WHO) benchmark of five per cent for a virus to be considered as under control.

We are waiting to see what additional restrictions the First Minister will put in place to stem the growth of the virus, acknowledging there are difficult decisions to be made in the balance between public health and the economy.

But so far it seems to have been recognised by those in authority that Glasgow’s bars and restaurants have done their utmost to protect staff and customers.

Restrictions recently implemented across much of Glasgow City Region focused on reducing household interaction, rather than in hospitality, with evidence suggesting domestic settings were the source of increasing Covid-19 cases.

It was a welcome judgment as we must learn to live with the virus while rebuilding our economy and protecting jobs, and blanket bans should be avoided at all costs.

Businesses and organisations in all sectors have been playing their part in tackling Covid and keeping people safe, often involving solutions involving technology.

History shows Glasgow businesses have always been innovative in the face of adversity and they are certainly having to draw on their reserves of invention right now.

At Glasgow Chamber we are seeing evidence of member businesses determined to flourish despite challenging times, and we are struck by the thoroughness of their Covid-19 prevention protocols.

But more can always be done, and the Scottish Chambers network has devised a web app which gives business owners a platform beyond old-style pen and paper to collect data needed to support the Scottish Government’s Test and Protect programme.

Customers can simply scan a QR code with a smartphone on entry and input contact information to be held securely for use if required by NHS Scotland.

Glasgow Chamber is launching this free app for members called Check and Protect, #ProtectGlasgow. After the first sign-in, visitors can check in easily and securely each time they visit a café, restaurant, hotel or visitor attraction.

The app can also be used in offices and factories and gives users added confidence that their visit is recorded professionally and safely and that a targeted contact can be made if the venue has a virus outbreak.

St Enoch Centre has already introduced the QR code system, allowing customers using its Atrium Food Court to quickly provide essential details by scanning with their smart phone app.

As an aside, the centre is also giving away random gift cards valued from £10 to £500, to customers who are wearing a face covering or observing social distancing.

Another example comes from City of Glasgow College which has created a bespoke online course designed to support businesses in the prevention and control of the virus.

In addition, the College has produced more than 40,000 branded face masks for students and staff, as well as one-way systems, directional and information signs, sanitising stations and protective screening.

The University of Glasgow recently launched the UofG Life app making it easier to view timetables, library space, book study space and access maps from a Covid-19 point of view, as well as making face coverings available to every student and staff member.

Lisa Lawson at the Glasgow Coffee Festival has always been very innovative and this year the Festival which was originally planned as a two-day indoor event in May has now been re-formatted next month as a 10-day celebration of 50 independent coffee shops giving the sector a welcome boost.

The resilience of Glasgow’s businesses continues to encourage in these extremely challenging times.

Richard Muir is deputy chief executive of Glasgow Chamber of Commerce