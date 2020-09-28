The Register Club, set inside Edinburgh's iconic St Andrew Square luxury serviced apartments, has announced the reopening of its famous doors on October 1.

The landmark Cheval The Edinburgh Grand will reopen its fourth floor cocktail bar with the introduction of a new afternoon tea experience.

It will include traditional homemade scones and Scottish jam and sweet treats as well as a savory selection using seasonal produce from artisan suppliers across Scotland.

Accessed via the lobby of Cheval The Edinburgh Grand, the arrangement of cocktail bar, lounge, games room and snug help "create a vibe akin to an exclusive members’ club with an evolving atmosphere that effortlessly shifts from day to night".

READ MORE: Guy Stenhouse: 'We used to be brave'

The Register Club is set set in the former Royal Bank of Scotland headquarters.

The mixologists at The Register Club serve an extensive array of drinks inlcuding curated classics such as Fifty-Fifty martinis and Singapore slings, to a selection of whisky-based cocktails.

Gavin MacLennan, General Manager of Cheval The Edinburgh Grand, said: "We’re incredibly happy to begin reopening our food and beverage offerings at Cheval The Edinburgh Grand from Thursday 1 October.

One of life’s most enjoyable pleasures is to share delicious food and drink around the table in the company of family and friends. The Register Club has been missed by both our team and our guests and we are very excited to welcome everyone back as well as introduce a delicious new afternoon tea menu".

Cheval The Edinburgh Grand said it has introduced a host of stringent new hygiene and cleaning protocols and social distancing measures, in line with government advice – without ever compromising on the elegance and luxury for which the luxury serviced apartments are renowned.

Private equity firm KKR has bought a 5.4% stake in Great Portland Estates for £74.3 million, sending shares in the West End property firm up nearly 10% on Monday.

The deal comes despite predictions from businesses that office life will not return to the traditional nine-to-five desk job.

READ MORE: Busting the myth of meritocracy is a must

Great Portland has suffered particularly hard during the pandemic because its office buildings are in central London, where staff have been particularly reluctant to return.

In July the company revealed it had collected 69% of rent due in June and 82% in March. It said the hit had been felt by restaurants and retailers.

A Yorkshire plant-based meat manufacturer has raised £24 million to drive rapid growth plans as demand for vegan food continues to surge.

Meatless Farm said it has secured the funding from private and family office investors committed to sustainable investments.

It said the cash injection will be used to expand its presence in the UK, Europe, US and Asia as global markets recover following the pandemic.

Funding will also go towards expanding product lines and growing manufacturing operations in Canada, the Leeds-based business said.

Morten Toft Bech, founder of Meatless Farm, said: "We are seeing strong demand for our plant-based burgers, sausages and mince across all markets".

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily for free. Tick Business Bulletin AM edition and Business Bulletin PM edition, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, in the newsletters section here to sign up:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/