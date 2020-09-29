A COCKTAIL bar set inside the former Royal Bank of Scotland headquarters in the Scottish capital is set to reopen this week.
The Register Club, based in the landmark Cheval The Edinburgh Grand, will reopen the fourth floor cocktail bar with the introduction of a new afternoon tea experience this Thursday.
Gavin MacLennan, general manager, said: “One of life’s most enjoyable pleasures is to share delicious food and drink around the table in the company of family and friends.
"The Register Club has been missed by both our team and our guests and we are very excited to welcome everyone back as well as introduce a new afternoon tea menu.”
Cheval The Edinburgh Grand said it has introduced a host of stringent new hygiene and cleaning protocols and social distancing measures, in line with government advice "without compromising on the elegance and luxury for which the luxury serviced apartments are renowned".
