A new trade hub dedicated to helping businesses in Scotland grow internationally has been launched today, providing "much-needed support for thousands of companies in economically challenging times".

Based in Edinburgh’s Queen Elizabeth House, a UK Government HQ opened last month which will house 3,000 civil servants from multiple departments, it is claimed the UK Department for International Trade’s new Scotland Hub will provide businesses with greatly increased trade support.

Through the trade hub, businesses will be able to utilise the UK Government’s global networks, expertise and influence, as well as world-leading credit agency, UK Export Finance (UKEF), to grow their overseas trade and build back from the impact of coronavirus, the government said.

Leveraging the strength and reach of the UK Government, the hub will "deliver effective services for people and businesses in Scotland", it declared.

UK Government Exports Minister, Graham Stuart, met with Scottish businesses and representative organisations, including FSB Scotland, NFU Scotland and the Scottish Council for Development to discuss the support available for companies in the region.

Graham Stuart MP, UK Minister for Exports, said: “One of the UK Government’s key priorities is to champion all four parts of the UK and demonstrate how beneficial a strong Union is for all. This specialist Hub for Scotland will provide businesses with the support and guidance needed to boost their profits and harness their full potential.

“Trade is crucial to the UK’s recovery from coronavirus and will be the foundation of our relationships across the globe after the transition period ends this year. I want to ensure that businesses in Scotland benefit from our new trade deals with the world’s biggest markets, as we remove barriers that they previously faced.”

David Duguid, UK Government Minister for Scotland, said: “This new UK Government Trade Hub in Edinburgh is fantastic news for Scottish businesses. It will help them make the very most of the global trade opportunities once the EU transition period ends.

“I urge Scottish businesses to work with the Trade Hub to expand their export business, especially Scotland’s famous food and drink sector. This is a real boost for Scottish produce. Recovering our economy from coronavirus is a national effort. We are working as one United Kingdom to support businesses in Scotland.

“The Trade Hub will be based in Queen Elizabeth House, the UK Government’s new flagship building in Edinburgh. It is a clear demonstration of our commitment to strengthening the Union and delivering for people in Scotland.”

UKEF has appointed a specialist to focus on renewable exports and to support energy transition in Scotland, further demonstrating the continued commitment to supporting energy companies across Scotland and helping them succeed abroad.

Having previously worked to strengthen the outreach of UKEF’s regional network of Export Finance Managers, Alistair McMillan takes up this new role.

In Queen Elizabeth House, DIT will be joining the Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland, Office of the Advocate General, HMRC, HM Treasury, Cabinet Office, the Office for Statistics Regulation, the Information Commissioner’s Office, and the Government Actuary’s Department. Additional UK Government departments are expected to confirm occupancy in the coming months.

The UK Government building will be fully occupied as soon as it is safe to do in a Covid-secure way.

Work is also under way to set up a flagship UK Government building in Glasgow.

Edinburgh biotechnology firm IntelliDigest is primed to scale up its efforts in tackling food waste after being supported by Royal Bank of Scotland’s Entrepreneurial Accelerator programme.

Combining the latest developments in biotech, deeptech, agritech and foodtech, the company, which was founded in 2016 by Dr Ifeyinwa Kanu, is pioneering the elimination of food waste through the promotion of a circular economy, by preventing edible food going to waste, and by converting inedible food waste into sustainable chemicals.

These chemicals can then be used for food packaging, cosmetics and growing food.

Royal Bank of Scotland’s 18-month Accelerator programme provides support systems for business owners, allowing them time to focus on developing their company through one-to-ones and networking opportunities.

Through the Accelerator, industry experts worked with IntelliDigest on direction and commercialisation, leading seasoned scientific lawyer Patricia Barclay to take on the role of chairperson with the company.

Set to graduate from the programme in January, Dr Kanu has refocused her efforts on strategic restructuring and positioning the company as the go-to-market brand for addressing the food waste challenge.

IntelliDigest was also financially supported through Royal Bank of Scotland’s "Back Her Business" fund-matching scheme, which provided an additional £10,000 towards funds raised by the company.

Ifeyinwa Kanu, IntelliDigest founder, said: “The Entrepreneur Accelerator has been incredibly useful, giving me the opportunity to network and build lasting relationships with other budding entrepreneurs and experts from world-class organisations.

“The opportunity to spend time focusing on business development has been invaluable, as is the bank’s support in other ways – from funding, to signing up to our initiatives.”

Royal Bank of Scotland accelerator manager, Matthew Teague said: “Dr Kanu developed an innovative, sustainable business which drew our attention, but ultimately, her mindset, drive, and enthusiasm were key to her enrolment. It’s been great to see IntelliDigest continue to grow, and I’m looking forward to seeing what’s in store in the years to come.”

A new Scottish research project has been awarded funding from the Royal Society to improve existing technology with benefits for health and safety in industry, healthcare and the COVID-19 pandemic.

University of the West of Scotland’s (UWS) Institute of Thin Films, Sensors and Imaging and Novosound will work together to improve the efficiency of ultrasonic sensors and imaging devices.

Dr Carlos García Nuñez, a lecturer in physics at UWS, has been awarded almost £25,000 in funding through the Royal Society’s Short Industry Fellowship scheme to undertake the project alongside award-winning sensors company Novosound.

The Royal Society Short Industry Fellow García Nuñez said: “The Royal Society’s Short Industry Fellowship brings academia and industry together to improve knowledge and work on solutions to current, real-world problems.

“I am thrilled to have been awarded the Fellowship, and look forward to working with Novosound on this exciting project.”

Novosound Ltd, UWS’s first spin-out company, has rapidly revolutionised ultrasound technology, which has remained largely unchanged for 40 years, by replacing conventional sensor materials with a flexible piezoelectric thin-film material. This has resulted in significant cost reduction and improved flexibility, providing 3D ultrasonic imaging and sensing capabilities for applications in oil and gas, aerospace, energy and many more.

Dr García Nuñez’s research will seek to further improve the capabilities of the device, utilising UWS-patented microwave plasma-assisted sputter deposition processes, developed at the University’s Institute of Thin Films, Sensors and Imaging, enhancing the piezoelectric thin films’ acoustic properties utilised in the Novosound transducers.

Dr García Nuñez added: “Ultrasonic transducers can be used in a range of different ways, and recently, we have seen increased interest in their application, especially in terms of non-destructive testing. By using microwave plasma-assisted sputter deposition, the project seeks to improve the performance of the Novosound technology, expanding use for societal benefit.”

Professor Dave Hughes, founder of Novosound and visiting professor at UWS’s Institute of Thin Films, Sensors and Imaging, commented: “As the first-spin out company to emerge from UWS, I am looking forward to revisiting Novosound’s research and development roots to work with Dr García Nuñez on this exciting project.

“The prestigious Royal Society Short Industry Fellowship allows Novosound and UWS to build on our existing, world-class, research to enable advancements and improved performance of Novosound’s product offering.”

Novosound’s current products have a broad range of applications, including non-destructive testing and monitoring in industry, medical imaging, and wearables. In the current COVID-19 pandemic, Novosound has also developed a lung ultrasound system for monitoring of acute respiratory failure.

The six-month project between UWS and Novosound will make use of both industry facilities and the University’s Institute of Thin Films, Sensors and Imaging laboratory, which launched earlier this year.

The £12 million lab, recognised a centre of excellence in the UK, will help the Institute continue to build on its successes, which, over the past five years, has won £7 million worth of external research and enterprise grants, as well as securing five patents and creating a new masters programme in advanced thin films technology.

Professor Des Gibson, Director of the Institute of Thin Films, Sensors and Imaging at UWS, said: “At UWS, we are committed to impactful, relevant research, and Dr García Nuñez’s collaboration with Novosound is a fantastic example of how we are working with industry to achieve this. The Royal Society Short Industry Fellowship enables dynamic engagement between universities and businesses to make a real impact – I look forward to seeing the outcome of this project.”

