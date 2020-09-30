By Ian McConnell
An estimated 35,070 Scottish small and medium-sized enterprises believe it is likely their business could close permanently in the next 12 months as a result of the coronavirus crisis, Virgin Money has concluded from recent survey findings.
According to the research, published in its latest business pulse report yesterday, this figure would rise to 54,776 in the event that a second national lockdown were introduced.
Virgin Money noted that, across the UK as a whole, its survey conducted in early September had revealed that around 24% of SMEs, nearly one million in total, consider it likely they could close if there were a second lockdown.
Based on the current situation, around 17% consider such a scenario likely.
