Morrisons is creating over 1,000 permanent jobs to fulfil orders for its delivery services on Amazon.

Morrisons is recruiting the colleagues to help pick and pack customer orders at stores across the UK, covering most major cities and many towns.

It said customers are looking for different ways to access grocery home deliveries and the site and app provide Prime members with a way of getting free-of-charge same-day grocery delivery.

Orders are placed on Amazon, before being picked in store by Morrisons employees and packed in a dedicated area.

From there, the shopping is collected by Amazon Flex Delivery Partners and delivered to the customer within a two-hour delivery window on the same day.

The "Customer Assistant - Pick and Pack" roles are available in over 50 stores across the country. Successful candidates will work as part of a delivery team in stores, ensuring that orders are picked and packed correctly and customer service standards are maintained.

Hannah Horsfall, head of Amazon at Morrisons, said: "At Morrisons, we’re doing everything we can to ensure everyone can order our great value food and have it delivered to their doorstep.

"We’re looking for team players, with good customer service skills that can play their full part in helping to feed the nation.”

Around a quarter of jobs are to be lost at an East Ayrshire factory as part of an engineering firm's workforce reduction plans, a union has claimed.

Unite said Mahle Engine Systems plans to cut more than 40 jobs from its Kilmarnock plant, where it has 181 employees.

The union said the move would be "a hammer blow" and is calling for the highly-skilled jobs to be saved.

Job losses are expected to begin by the end of October with the remainder in the New Year, officials said.

Mahle makes components for motorsport engines, combustion engines and electric vehicles, which can be used in cars and e-bikes, as well as having railroad, marine, and aerospace applications.

The German-owned company announced in mid-September that it was planning to reduce its workforce by 7,600 people in response to the industry collapse caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Europe accounts for around 3,700 of the job losses, of which 2,000 are in Germany, with the rest across Europe.

Mahle has cited a weakening of the global demand in passenger car and truck sales, with vehicle markets not expected to recover for some years, as the primary cause for the massive job cuts.

On September 18, Unite Scotland and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wrote to Boris Johnson, calling for urgent intervention by the UK Government, to preserve the aerospace jobs.

It called for the immediate establishment of a UK aerospace taskforce in order that government, business and trade unions collectively work together to support businesses, workers and communities.

Unite regional industrial officer Paul Bennett said: "The announcement by Mahle Engine Systems that around a quarter of the jobs are to go at its Kilmarnock plant is a hammer blow.

"Unite has been in ongoing talks with Mahle to prevent compulsory redundancies after the parent company said that it was cutting around 3,700 jobs in Europe.

"We continue to do everything possible to stop the 42 job cuts in Kilmarnock and Unite is calling on government at all levels to support us in this fight.

"Thousands of highly-skilled Scottish manufacturing jobs and those supported in the supply-chain are on the brink of being lost forever.

"More support is needed by government if we are to prevent the tsunami of job cuts on the horizon."

A spokeswoman for Mahle said they had identified an over-capacity of around 45 jobs.

"The identified adjustment needs are based on the structural and strategic requirements Mahle is addressing as part of the global restructuring process of the group, particularly in the context of the technological transformation of the automotive industry, and of our forecasts for the market developments in the coming years," she said.

"With this in mind, we have performed a very thorough review of all our regions, business areas, and locations in recent months.

"The exact timing and measures per location/plant form part of our discussions with the relevant employee representatives, which are now commencing.

"Please understand that we are not able to communicate any further details at this time."

Shell has said it plans to cut between 7,000 and 9,000 jobs worldwide following a collapse in demand for oil amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The oil giant has said the cuts will be fully implemented by the end of 2022.

The company also told investors that this includes around 1,500 employees who have agreed to take voluntary redundancy this year.

Shell said the job cuts are part of a major cost-cutting programme after the business was hit by the slump in demand for oil and a subsequent dive in prices.

Ben van Beurden, chief executive of Royal Dutch Shell, said: "We have to be a simpler, more streamlined, more competitive organisation that is more nimble and able to respond to customers.

"To be more nimble, we have to remove a certain amount of organisational complexity."

He said the company is looking at a raft of other areas where it can cut costs, such as travel, its use of contractors and virtual working.

Mr Van Beurden said the pandemic has shown the company it can adapt to working in new ways but stressed that "a large part of the cost saving for Shell will come from having fewer people".

In June, rival BP said it was cutting around 10,000 jobs from its workforce to cope with the impact of the virus.

Shell said it expects that cost-cutting measures will secure annual cost savings of between two billion dollars and 2.5 billion dollars (£1.5 billion-£1.9 billion) by 2022.

This will also partially contribute to a previously announced reduction in the company's operating costs by three billion dollars to four billion dollars (£2.3 billion-£3.1 billion) by the first quarter of 2021.

Shell also told investors on Wednesday that it expects third-quarter production to be between 2.15 million and 2.25 million barrels of oil equivalent a day.

Daily production levels have been impacted by between 60,000 and 70,000 barrels due to hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico.

