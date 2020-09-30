TSB, the high street bank led by Scot Debbie Crosbie, has announced 300 jobs will be affected as it swings the axe on 73 branches in Scotland.
The bank cited a “significant change in customer behaviour” as it revealed the move, which will leave it with a branch network of 62 north of the Border. It highlighted a reduction in the number of people using branches, and an increase in digital banking.
Robin Bulloch, customer banking director at TSB, said: “These decisions are the most difficult we take, but we must always be guided by our customers – and we are clearly witnessing a substantial shift towards digital banking.
“We operate a more extensive branch network than most other banks in Scotland, including some much larger than TSB, and we need to reduce its size to reflect the changing needs of our customers and a fast-evolving operational environment.
“TSB remains committed to offering high quality banking services in branches across Scotland. We are also introducing mobile advisers to ensure we look after vulnerable customers and those in rural locations.
“We are working to ensure the transition towards digital – which is being seen right across the economy – is handled sensitively and pragmatically for our colleagues and customers.”
The bank said it will introduce around 50 mobile advisors in some rural communities to deliver face-to-face basic banking queries and organise further support for customers.
