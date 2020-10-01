LEADING hospitality companies have declared ministers have “sacrificed” the industry in the battle to halt the spread of coronavirus, amid growing calls for the 10pm curfew to scrapped.

A new group comprising some of Scotland’s biggest bar and restaurant employers has warned the reduction in trading hours has effectively put more businesses and jobs at risk in the sector, with the burden of potential redundancies falling disproportionately on young people.

And it has underlined fears the restriction is sparking disorder in town and city centres and leading to more parties taking places in private homes, providing a breeding ground for virus transmission.

The Scottish Government introduced the curfew, which means all customers must leave venues by 10pm, last week under a raft of new restrictions to halt the spread of the resurgent virus.

However, hospitality figures say it unfairly links the industry to the spread of the disease.

The newly-assembled Scottish Hospitality Group, which includes eight of the biggest independent multiple outlet operators in the country, argues that the industry has a strong safety track record when it comes to halting the spread of Covid-19. Figures released by the group show that their outlets have served around 1.8 million customers since lockdown measures were lifted in July, with only 17 members of staff and customers testing positively for Covid-19.

Mario Gizzi, director of The Di Maggio’s Restaurant Group (DRG), which employs 1,150 staff, said: “We have track and trace, we have all the rigorous things you have to do to go from a two-metre zone to a one-metre zone. We are safe. You don’t have to do that to go the supermarket. You are certainly not doing that when you go to a house party.”

The Scottish Hospitality Group includes the DRG Group, Buzzworks Holdings, Signature Pubs, Montpeliers, Manorview Group, Lisini Pub Co, Caledonia Inns, G1 Group, Siberia Bar & Hotel, Mor-Rioghain Group, and Caledonian Heritable. Its members employ more than 6,000 people.

Nic Wood, owner of the Signature Pubs, which employs 650 people across 22 outlets, expressed frustration in facing tighter trading conditions when his business and others have pulled out the stops to demonstrate they can trade safely.

He said Signature has been determined to be the “gold standard” on safety since re-opening after lockdown in July, going to the extent of offering customers “reassurance hours” to set their minds at ease before visiting.

Stating that he has seen no evidence to suggest hospitality outlets are a major source of virus “transfer”, in contrast to universities or care homes, he said: “I just want to ask the question [of the government]: Tell me what else I can do? I want to stay open, keep jobs and be a source of pleasure for families. I want avoid a generation of redundancies.” He added: “There is no evidence we are a main source of transfer in the licensed trade. That is why it is so frustrating.”

Referring to the curfew, he noted: “Each of these things is taking little bit off the bottom line… it is death by a thousand paper cuts.”

Mr Wood expressed deep concern over the potential impact on young people, warning that thousands of redundancies will be inevitable if outlets are forced to close against a backdrop of the furlough scheme coming to an end. He said young people learn valuable skills, such as communication, by taking jobs in hospitality, which prepare them for future careers. Mr Wood added: “It does feel like we are an industry that is being sacrificed.”

Mr Gizzi said: “We are going to end up in a situation where a lot of hospitality outlets won’t re-open… and those young people and potentially some of the staff we have are going to have to be paid off. We can’t keep people on the payroll and we have no income.

“With all due respect, the Chancellor’s new furlough (Job Support Scheme) is untenable for us. It just doesn’t work.”

The Scottish Hospitality Group said the industry was not consulted over the 10pm curfew, which operators say has thrown up a fresh set of problems in its wake. Social media was awash last weekend with stories of huge crowds converging on city and town centre streets after leaving hospitality outlets en masse at 10pm.

Mr Gizzi said: "I don't think the

