A Scottish creative communications agency is launching what it is describing as “Scotland’s first Gaelic” public relations service, alongside a recruitment drive.

Spey says it is “bucking industry trends and riding the turbulence of Covid-19, continuing growth plans by enlarging its services, client base and starting a recruitment drive”.

The agency said: “SPEY’s rural HQ, long-standing flexi-working culture and video-focused team communications has allowed it to remain agile in a tough economic climate to move forward onto the next stage of its development plans. The agency is recruiting a PR director to bolster its senior team, expanding its graduate programme focused on retaining and attracting talent to Speyside and working with industry body PRCA to recruit a PR apprentice.”

Spey said it was, in what it described as an “industry first”, on the look-out for a “media-savvy Gaelic graduate to be part of Spey’s Gaelic language PR service, the first of its kind in Scotland”. It noted this service was supported by economic development agency Highlands & Islands Enterprise.

The agency added: “This will provide businesses and organisations with bi-lingual communication campaigns and materials, helping the language have a sustainable future, by making it easier to be part of the Gaelic media landscape.”