Supermarket Lidl is set to unveil its largest store in Scotland with the doors officially opening on the refurbished site next week.

The Edinburgh Granton Road store was originally opened in 1995 and was Lidl’s first site in the Scottish capital.

The firm said it is undergoing a significant extension and refurbishment.

The new expansion will increase the sales area to 1438m² making it the retailer’s largest store in Scotland.

The store previously had an extension in 2014 but due to growing demand the supermarket will once again expand to meet the needs of the current local community and prepare for the future Granton Waterfront regeneration project which will bring 3,500 new homes to the area.

The store will also be the regional pilot for new display features in the chilled food sections with customers benefiting from larger fridges and an expanded range, including double the chilled fruit and vegetable choice.

This new merchandising will then be rolled out to the remaining Edinburgh stores throughout 2021.

Gordon Rafferty, of Lidl GB, said: “There’s been much anticipation for this expansion to Lidl's original Edinburgh store.

"We are extremely grateful for all the support that we have received over the years from the local community and would like to thank everyone for their patience and understanding during the works.”

Lidl have also created a 145m² unit for lease within the building which they hope to announce a tenant for soon.

The new supermarket forms part of the company’s £1.45bn investment in its expansion across Great Britain in 2019 and 2020. Lidl said it now has over 100 stores in Scotland and, with the opening of a new Retail Distribution Centre in Motherwell in late 2019, Lidl’s "shows no signs of slowing".

To complete the transformation, the store will close on Saturday, October 3 at 8pm to allow the final finishing works to take place, with the official reopening at 8am on Thursday, October 8.