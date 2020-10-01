Stagecoach has announced the appointment of Carla Stockton-Jones as its new UK managing director.

Ms Stockton-Jones "becomes the first woman to head a major private sector multi-modal public transport operation in the UK" Stagecoach said, adding she will report directly to chief executive Martin Griffiths.

The appointment, effective from today, "follows a thorough competitive process involving internal and external candidates over a number of months", it added.

She succeeds Mark Threapleton, who retired this summer.

Ms Stockton-Jones will be responsible for a business with 24,000 people, more than 8,000 buses, coaches and trams and an annual turnover of around £1.3billion.

Stagecoach, described as Britain’s biggest bus, coach and tram operator, works in communities in hundreds of locations across the UK, from the Highlands and Islands of Scotland to Devon in the south-west of England.

The company said its services underpin more than £1.6 billion in economic value to the country’s economy each year, as well as supporting 10,000 jobs in the supply chain and around 1 in 1,000 jobs across the UK.

Ms Stockton-Jones joined Stagecoach in February 2020 as regional director south of England after holding senior positions with Sky since 2012 as director of home service and previously director of retail. She has sales and service experience across a range of sectors, including fast-moving consumer goods, media and technology.

Since July 2020, Ms Stockton-Jones has been interim UK managing director and has been leading Stagecoach’s business transformation programme and Covid-19 recovery plans, including engagement with the Department for Transport around the sector's transition out of the pandemic.

Ms Stockton-Jones said: “I’m proud to be heading the UK business as Stagecoach marks 40 years of keeping Britain connected. Stagecoach, its people and its services have made and continue to make a hugely positive impact on our economy, in our communities and in protecting our environment.

“Partnership is more important than ever if we are to give our communities the green transport connections they need. I’m absolutely committed to working closely with national government, the mayors in our biggest city regions, and our local authority partners and other stakeholders to make that happen."

She added: “I’m also looking forward to continuing the work underway to ensure the business has the right shape so we can unlock new opportunities. I want to make the most of the diverse talent we have across Stagecoach, bring a fresh perspective to the business and ensure we are 100% focused on our current and future customers.”

Martin Griffiths, Stagecoach chief executive, said: “Carla has a proven track record in retail and service roles across a range of highly competitive sectors. She has a passion for delivering large-scale transformation programmes, fostering innovation and motivating teams to deliver results. These qualities will be invaluable as we look to deliver a more agile business supported by a talented and diverse team.

“I’m confident that with our strong leadership and committed frontline people we can come through the challenge of the Covid-19 pandemic. We are in a strong position to maximise the significant opportunities for public transport as part of a green recovery, delivering safer, healthier and more prosperous places for people to live.”

In addition to her company roles, Ms Stockton-Jones has worked as a member of the Maggie’s cancer care board since 2016, helping raise awareness and funding for the charity to achieve its vision of having a care centre attached to every NHS hospital in the UK.

Edinburgh pizza and cocktail collaboration

Edinburgh's Civerinos Food Club and Mothership - founders of the Scottish capital's Bramble, Lucky Liquor and Last Word bars - have joined forces on a new cocktail and pizza delivery project.

The two independent businesses, have collaborated to "offer the best of the city's cocktails and pizza for Edinburgh locals to enjoy in the safety of their home".

The cocktails will be delivered in a branded box from Mothership alongside the best pizza in town from Civerinos.

Customers can order home delivery through the Civerinos Slice app, website and over the phone directly from Civerinos Slice in Edinburgh.

Jason Scott, co-owner of Mothership drinks online retailer and co-founder of Bramble, Lucky Liquor and Last Word bars said: “For us this is about collaboration - doing cool stuff with cool people and sharing our passion for great food and great cocktails with our local community.”

Michele Civiera, owner of Civerino’s restaurant collection, said: “I’m a huge fan and have so much respect for Mothership. Their bars really are some of the best in the city. I couldn’t think of a better Edinburgh brand to team up with to offer our pizza and their cocktails to enjoy at home.”

Civerino’s Food Club is known for its Italian street food, New York style wood fired pizzas and secret classic family recipes passed down through generations.

The restaurant collection operates from three locations throughout the city – the original Civerinos on Hunter Square, Civerinos Slice on Forrest Road and The High Dive on St Leonard’s Street with news of their latest opening coming soon.

Mothership is an online drinks retailer, and producer and bottler of Scottish spirits and liqueurs, consultancy and events co-ordinator as well as owner and operator of Bramble, Lucky Liquor and The Last Word. Bramble has regularly featured in the Top 50 Best Bars in the World list and has been named Best Bar in the UK.

Rolls-Royce shares tumble

Rolls-Royce has seen shares tumble to 17-year lows after unveiling a £2 billion investor cash call as part of a mammoth package to bolster its balance sheet in the face of the coronavirus crisis.

The engine maker announced the rights issue alongside a bond sale to raise at least a further £1 billion, as well as another £2 billion in loan support.

Derby-based Rolls said the fundraising would help it weather wider economic risks from the pandemic, which has hammered the aerospace industry.

Shares dropped 9%, taking the under-pressure stock down to its lowest level since 2003 following recent heavy falls.

