SCOTTISH businesses are buying used print and scanning devices as they look to save costs amid the pandemic, it is claimed.

Capital Document Solutions, which says it is the biggest independent copy-scan-print specialist in Scotland, hailed sales of its approved used equipment rising by more than 60 per cent since the start of lockdown.

The firm said that, as a major supplier to the Scottish market, it has a large stock of ex-rental print devices that have used a fraction of their operational capacity, meaning they are able to be refurbished and made available at lower-cost to the marketplace.

Tom Flockhart, Capital managing director, said that as well as providing a benefit in reducing costs, the move towards buying approved used devices is also allowing Scottish businesses and organisations to play their part in the circular economy.

“This is a powerful win-win. In these challenging times, companies can look to make considerable savings against the cost of a brand-new device, and at the same time, they can be supporting the drive to reduce waste and be more environmentally-responsible,” he said.

“Just like in food, energy and transport, workplaces should also be looking at how they can improve what they do in terms of recycling and in fully utilising equipment for its manufacturers’ recommended lifecycle.”

Mr Flockhart also said that although the copy-print-scan sector may have been considered to have been slow to embrace reuse and recycling, Capital Document Solutions has built up an expanding business in pre-owned devices prepared through their dedicated recycling centre at their Edinburgh base over a number of years.

“Capital Document Solutions cherry picks the very best of those ‘low mileage’, high spec devices, thoroughly check and fully refurbish them in-house, with any parts needing to be replaced either changed or updated,” he added.

“The device is indistinguishable from a new device.

“Every one of the Approved Used devices come with our unique lifetime guarantee, backed by a service and parts replacement policy – so the client has complete assurance on the quality, reliability and performance of the equipment.

“Even before the pandemic, we recognised that businesses are looking to operate in a more efficient and cost-effective manner. That pressure has only intensified post-lockdown.”

The firm operates from six offices across Scotland, in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Inverness, Dundee and Lerwick.