Analysis

By s1jobs

Making your organisation the best place to work for the widest range of people is easier said than done. As human beings, we are hard-wired to identify the similarities that draw us to others, with the flipside being that we also intuitively pick up on the differences that set us apart.

That is why, despite being more than two decades into the 21st century, we still see shocking instances of racism such as that of UK barrister Alexandra Wilson, a black woman who was mistaken for a defendant three times in a single day while in court. Justice is not blind, which is why Ms Wilson has called for compulsory anti-racism training at every level of the UK legal system.