The billionaire brothers behind petrol forecourt firm EG Group and private equity firm TDR Capital have won the £6.8 billion takeover battle for supermarket giant Asda.

Walmart, the supermarket chain's US owner, has accepted a bid led by Lancashire brothers Mohsin and Zuber Issa following a lengthy auction process.

Walmart will retain a minority stake in Asda as part of the agreement.

The new owners have committed to keeping the retailer's headquarters in Leeds and said they will invest to grow its convenience and online operations.

Roger Burnley will stay on as chief executive, leading a board which will have representatives appointed by the Issa brothers, TDR Capital and Walmart.

Mr Burnley, who has led the grocer since the start of 2018, said it is a "good day" for the future of Asda.

"Today is good for colleagues and customers as we have new owners passionate about growing the business," he said.

"They're backing the business with investment which will grow our online business further and keep up our really strong momentum."

The chief said he and the new owners held briefings with staff on Friday morning outlining their hopes for the company.

More than £1 billion will be invested into the supermarket chain over the next three years to strengthen the business and its supply chain, the new owners said.

They also committed to maintain staff levels and keep prices low for customers.

The Issas said: "We are very proud to be investing in Asda, an iconic British business that we have admired for many years.

"Asda's customer-centric philosophy, focus on operational excellence and commitment to the communities in which it operates are the same values that we have built EG Group on.

"Asda's performance through the Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the fundamental strength and resilience of the business, and we are excited to support Roger and his team as they continue to reposition the business to drive long-term growth."

Judith McKenna, president and chief executive officer of Walmart International, said: "I'm delighted that Walmart will retain a significant financial stake, a board seat, and will continue as a strategic partner."

Tesco to introduce traffic light system

Tesco has said it will introduce a traffic light system to the entrances of some of its larger stores to manage customer numbers amid distancing restrictions.

Larger Tesco stores currently have colleagues at entrances to help customers follow safety measures.

Some other supermarket chains, such as Aldi, introduced traffic light systems earlier in the pandemic.

In a letter from UK chief Jason Tarry to customers, Tesco also said it now sells packs of face coverings in its stores which can be worn immediately and then paid for with shopping later.

It also stressed that stock levels are "good" and called on customers to "shop as you normally would so that everyone is able to get what they need".

Magazine firm in US expansion

The specialist media company behind publications such as FourFourTwo and Cycling Weekly has bought CinemaBlend, a US-based digital publication all about films and TV shows.

Future said it was buying the US site, which reached 19.4 million people in the first six months of 2020, more than double last year's figures.

In the last financial year, it made $3.1 million (£2.4 million).

Future chief Zillah Byng-Thorne said: "We are delighted to be adding CinemaBlend to our portfolio of leading entertainment brands.

"CinemaBlend is a great cultural fit for Future, producing content we are passionate about."

