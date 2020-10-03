FORE Play Crazy Golf yesterday opened the doors on a new venue in Edinburgh, with an “Auld Reekie-inspired” course featuring steep hills and a Scott Monument installation.
The “pop-up” course has been launched in the former Steak Restaurant on Picardy Place by “chief greenkeeper” Craig Neilson, a former City of London banker who was brought up in Kilmarnock. The over-18s venue, which will seat up to 126 guests and is spread over two floors, includes two bars and street-food traders.
Its “vivid and industrial” interior features a “bright and colourful umbrella-covered ceiling installation in a nod to golf and Edinburgh’s dreich weather”, as well as a neon graffiti mural by Scottish artist “Barry the Cat”.
Mr Neilson said: “Our team has worked hard to ensure we create a safe and comfortable environment to give our guests the best experience possible. Edinburgh is known for its tourist attractions, Instagrammable spots and great foodie finds. At Fore Play Crazy Golf, we’ve brought together the best bits of Edinburgh all under one roof.”
The venue will feature table service, with the drinks menu including the offerings of the Edinburgh Beer Factory craft brewery and Pickering’s gin.
