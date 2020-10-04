The head of the Scottish property company behind a huge planned regeneration of Candleriggs Square in Glasgow, the site of the former Goldberg’s department store, this week hailed the securing of funding for a 346-apartment development as a “significant step forward”.
Candleriggs Development 2, a joint venture between Scotland's Drum Property Group and Stamford Property Investments, announced it had agreed an £81.5 million deal with Legal & General to deliver the build-to-rent housing development on the site.
READ MORE: Drum managing director Graeme Bone hailed the L&G deal as “a much-needed catalyst, heralding an exciting future for the city centre as it starts to recover following months of lockdown”.
A social care provider this week said it expects to create 500 jobs in Scotland after buying a business based in the country.
READ MORE: Cera Care has acquired Mears Group’s Scottish home care business for up to £2.5 million in a deal that underlined its belief in the growth potential of the market.
Scottish commercial law firm Burness Paull raised income and profits in its financial year to July 31, even though this period included nearly five months of working in lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.
READ MORE: Peter Lawson, who chairs Burness Paull, said there was “no doubt” this had been a “hugely challenging period”.
The night-time economy in crisis
Deputy business editor Scott Wright ran a special series on the night-time economy this week, focusing on how businesses across the hospitality trade are battling the fall-out of coronavirus:
Day One: Barrowland boss vows to come back stronger than ever
Day Two: Night-time economy hammered as conferences remain in mothballs
Day Three: Hospitality giants warn industry is being ‘sacrificed’ in virus fight
Opinion
Ian McConnell: Brexit brigade under mounting pressure to sort out bizarre mess - Opinion
Scott Wright: Hospitality hounded by never-ending rulings
Mark Williamson: Is oil giant’s talk of zero-crude refinery a case of greenwash?
Monday Interview: US banking giant reinforces its commitment to Scotland
And, finally ... a cinematic tour of a famous Scottish distillery
