WEIR Group has sold its oil and gas division to Caterpillar in a deal worth more than £300 million, sending shares soaring in early trading.
The Glasgow engineering giant had put the operation, which has been hit heavily by the downturn in the US shale market, up for sale in February. It said the deal will see it become a “pure play” mining technology business, able to tap into growing trends in the global mining sector, including the transition to a low carbon society.
The agreement announcement this morning will see Weir sell the oil and gas division to Caterpillar for an enterprise value of $405m (£314m).
Shares in Weir were trading more than 16 per cent higher on the news.
Jon Stanton, chief executive of Weir, said: “We are pleased to have reached this agreement that delivers a great home for the Oil & Gas division and maximises value for our stakeholders. Alongside the previous sale of the Flow Control division and the acquisition of ESCO, it is a major milestone in transforming the Group into a focused, premium mining technology business.
“It means Weir is ideally positioned to benefit from long-term structural demographic trends and climate change actions which will increase demand for essential metals that must also be produced more sustainably and efficiently. This will require the innovative engineering and close customer partnerships that define Weir, and it is why we are so excited about the future.”
