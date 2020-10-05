Tourism businesses are being given the chance to promote their offering with the help of new atmospheric aerial video of Scotland.

Award-winning Scots photographer and filmmaker Jason Baxter has released the short drone-based film to help businesses promote themselves and the country post-lockdown.

He said the film titled Scotland’s Coast looks to reconnect people with the natural beauty of Scotland’s coastline and comes in Scotland’s Year of Coasts, providing a hidden perspective on some natural gems.

The four minute 32 second film, shot using an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), or drone, is available as a free release to help in the promotion of Scotland as a location and also to help others in their marketing efforts for their own business; as well as for personal use.

Scotland's Coast

The film contains a specially produced soundscape and no commentary so that it can be used universally.

Mr Baxter said: “We are so fortunate to have such wonderful unspoilt and unparalleled landscapes in Scotland, that’s a key part of the film, to remind people of what we are entrusted with and the need to safeguard it for future generations.

Scotland's Coast

“It truly is part of our unique heritage. With the impact of lockdown across the country, I am hoping the tourism sector will want to use this film to highlight the natural beauty of Scotland’s coast and promote the country as a great tourism and business location.”

The footage includes locations such as Luskentyre beach on the Isle of Harris as the last rays of the sun light up the sand dunes into the deep rich tones of sunset Aberlady Bay in East Lothian on a sunny summer afternoon as a fly-over of the beach at low tide; and the first rays of sunlight illuminating the remote lighthouse at Tarbat Ness in Tain.

Scotland's Coast

Mr Baxter said that the approach has been based on creating drone footage that “captures the raw beauty of nature from a creative viewpoint and not just from a standard stock view of a scene”.

He added that filming with UAVs can be challenging in Scotland’s changeable weather conditions, and the window of opportunity can be small.