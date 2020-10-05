Tourism businesses are being given the chance to promote their offering with the help of new atmospheric aerial video of Scotland.
Award-winning Scots photographer and filmmaker Jason Baxter has released the short drone-based film to help businesses promote themselves and the country post-lockdown.
READ MORE: He said the film titled Scotland’s Coast looks to reconnect people with the natural beauty of Scotland’s coastline and comes in Scotland’s Year of Coasts, providing a hidden perspective on some natural gems.
Mulberry losses increased tenfold even before coronavirus hit
Luxury fashion retailer Mulberry saw sales plunge in the year leading up to the coronavirus crisis, it has revealed.
READ MORE: The company said revenue had dropped more than 10% to £149.3 million, while pre-tax loss increased nearly tenfold to £47.9 million in the 12 months to the end of March, most of which preceded Covid-19.
New car demand plummets
Demand for new cars fell to a 21-year low last month, industry data shows.
READ MORE: Some 328,041 new cars were registered in the UK in September, down 4.4% on the total of 343,255 during the same month in 2019, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).
Glasgow's Weir Group quits oil and gas industry
Weir Group has sold its oil and gas division to Caterpillar in a deal worth more than £300 million, sending shares soaring in early trading.
READ MORE: The Glasgow engineering giant had put the operation, which has been hit heavily by the downturn in the US shale market, up for sale in February.
Cineworld confirms plans to close cinemas
Cineworld has this morning confirmed plans to temporarily suspend all operations at its UK cinemas from Thursday.
READ MORE: The company also confirmed plans for similar action at its operations in the US, citing studios' reluctance to release new films.
