SCOTTISH housebuilder Avant Homes is pushing ahead with a new 150-home development at Stewarton in Ayrshire after completing the purchase of a 22.3-acre piece of land.
Planning for the new £40.8m development, located on Loudon Street, was granted in March 2020 by East Ayrshire Council. The housebuilder, which described Stewarton as a "sought-after" town, is now preparing for initial groundworks to start later this year.
The development will comprise two, three and four-bedroom homes.
Avant Homes Scotland director Andrew Gawthorpe said: “The villages and suburbs between Kilmarnock and Glasgow with such a close proximity to the west coast of Scotland have become increasingly popular with homebuyers in the area, so we’re excited to have successfully purchased new land to deliver 150 homes in Stewarton."
He added: "With its close-by amenities and commuter links, this new development will appeal to a wide range of buyers and we look forward to getting initial groundworks under way later in the year.”
Avant said that, following the commencement of works, the first homes are set to go on sale in spring 2021 with the showhomes following shortly after in early 2021.
The housebuilders said that the first homes are expected to be ready for occupation in summer 2021, with the overall build estimated to take almost five years to complete.
