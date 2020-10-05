Business leaders have described a blanket lockdown as "unacceptable", as the potential for tighter restrictions was raised by the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.
The Scottish Chambers of Commerce’s Business Advisory Group of business experts reviewed the state of the Scottish economy.
Talk of a further blanket lockdown is unacceptable to Scottish businesses.
Scottish rugby internationals secure funding as 'covanxiety' drives sales
A company set up by two Scottish rugby internationals to provide an alternative to mainstream painkillers has secured its first external investor after reporting a surge in sales due to “covanxiety”.
Alex Stewart, a founding partner of Clyde Blowers Capital, has put an undisclosed amount of cash into Pure Sport CBD in a deal that is said to value the company at £2.8 million. Launched last year by former Glasgow Warriors teammates Grayson Hart and Adam Ashe, Pure Sport CBD provides cannabidiol products to assist in injury recovery, easing anxiety and promoting sleep.
Housebuilder Avant Homes to press ahead with 150-home development in Stewarton in Ayrshire
Scottish housebuilder Avant Homes is pushing ahead with a new 150-home development at Stewarton in Ayrshire after completing the purchase of a 22.3-acre piece of land.
Planning for the new £40.8m development, located on Loudon Street, was granted in March 2020 by East Ayrshire Council. The housebuilder, which described Stewarton as a "sought-after" town, is now preparing for initial groundworks to start later this year.
