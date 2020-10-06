THE name is revealed today for what is set to become Scotland’s most-northerly mainland distillery – and collectors are being given the chance to invest in a little bit of whisky history.

Husband and wife Kerry and Derek Campbell have given the name 8 Doors Distillery to the micro-distillery and visitor centre they are building in John O’Groats. Planning permission was secured in March.

It is understood that the £1 million project, which is scheduled to open in 2021, will establish the first whisky distillery in Caithness since 1837.

And the owners are inviting enthusiasts to join a founders' club, allowing them to invest in a limited number of 50-litre and 250-litre Founders' Casks.

The duo have been collaborating with John Ramsay, the distilling veteran who worked previously with The Famous Grouse, The Glenrothes and The Macallan, on the limited-edition launch spirit.

Collectors can choose from a range of cash packages that will be sold exclusively through Whisky Hammer for an initial period of one month until November 5.

In return for joining the 874 Club, named after the distance in miles between Land’s End and John O’Groats, members will for £420 receive a collection of three bottles from some of the first casks laid down. The core membership is limited to 1,250 members.

A top tier of membership, the 874 Founders Club, is open to 250 members, who for a price of £1,600 will receive “some truly unique casks of Highland single malt whisky”.

The venture will take the title of Scotland’s most-northerly mainland distillery from Wick-based Old Pulteney when it us up and running.

Spanning 32,670 square feet, it will have the capacity to produce up to 60,000 litres of whisky each year. The distillery and visitor centre will be housed in one large building, with the whisky matured in a bonded warehouse on the site.

The inspiration for the 8 Doors Distillery name comes from the story of Jan de Groot, from whom John O’Groats takes its name. Mr de Groot, a Dutchman who once plied a ferry from the Scottish mainland to Orkney, built his legendary house in the area during the reign of James IV in the late 15th, early 16th centuries.

Mr de Groot’s seven descendants quarrelled about succession, so he decided to build an octagonal house with eight doors - one for him and each of his seven sons - and an eight-sided table so that nobody could sit at the head of the table.

Kerry Campbell said: “The creation of our 8 Doors Distillery in John O’Groats and our limited edition launch is part of a dream come true for Derek and me. We have a long-held passion for whisky and for the local area in Caithness where we both grew up. We’re so pleased to be able to bring them together with the development of our distillery and visitor centre.”

She added: “We believe our limited edition offer provides an unmissable opportunity for whisky lovers across the world to join our 874 Club and be part of the creation of a new Scotch legacy. It truly is whisky from the edge.”

Mr Ramsay said: “It has been wonderful to collaborate with Kerry and Derek at 8 Doors Distillery to help them realise their dream of a whisky that reflects the unique environment of John O’Groats. Having worked in the industry for many years, it’s great to be involved in producing the first whisky from Scotland’s most northerly mainland distillery.