Luxury retailer Watches of Switzerland has seen shares soar after upping its full-year outlook due to better-than-expected demand.

The group - Britain's biggest retailer of Rolex, Cartier, Omega, TAG Heuer and Breitling watches - said constant currency revenues jumped by 20.2% in the first 10 weeks of its second quarter to October 25.

Shares surged by a fifth in morning trading as Watches of Switzerland (WoS) raised its full-year sales guidance to between £880 million and £910 million and said earnings margins are also set to beat previous expectations.

READ MORE: City retailer that can set its watch by 007 Omega sales

Watches of Switzerland is led by Glasgow-born chief executive Brian Duffy, a former director of Celtic Football Club.

The company opened its first Scottish boutique dedicated to luxury watch brand Rolex in Glasgow earlier this year.

The outlet, based near the top of Buchanan Street, debuted following a "significant investment" by owner Watches of Switzerland, which designed the interior and external facade in conjunction with the famous Swiss brand.

The company added that sales growth is expected to slow in its third quarter due to retail disruption amid the pandemic, while trading in the travel and tourist sectors is unlikely to improve.

Mr Duffy said: "Trading momentum has further improved in the second quarter.

"Stronger-than-anticipated UK domestic sales are offsetting lower tourist and airport traffic, whilst regional stores are continuing to outperform London stores.

"Furthermore, the strong momentum we have established in the US has further accelerated."

He added: "Our guidance for the balance of the fiscal year assumes that the positive trend experienced in the second quarter will be moderated by the impact of pandemic-related retail disruption in the UK and the US and uncertainty in the US economy, impacting mainly in the third quarter."