The developer of what is set to become Glasgow's largest single office building has marked the topping out of its development at 177 Bothwell Street with its executives running the first laps of the building’s much-anticipated rooftop running track.
They did this at the same time as runners across the country completed the virtual Virgin Money London Marathon.
Stephen Lewis, managing director of HFD Property Group, and Richard Smith, associate director of HFD Construction, visited the site to celebrate reaching the highest point of the 14-storey development, which is set to become Glasgow’s largest single office building.
The pair completed more than 40 laps of the rooftop, while a further five members of the team completed the challenge virtually, raising more than £6,000 for Parkinson’s UK.
The topping out milestone comes as three acres of glazing is being installed on the building’s exterior, equivalent to the size of 177 double-decker buses. In spite of Covid-19 causing a temporary halt to construction, the development is on track for completion next autumn.
