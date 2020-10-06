Luxury retailer Watches of Switzerland has seen shares soar after upping its full-year outlook due to better-than-expected demand.
The group - Britain's biggest retailer of Rolex, Cartier, Omega, TAG Heuer and Breitling watches - said constant currency revenues jumped by 20.2% in the first 10 weeks of its second quarter to October 25.
READ MORE: The company opened its first Scottish boutique dedicated to luxury watch brand Rolex in Glasgow earlier this year.
Bank chief to quit
The man who was once Co-operative Bank's fifth boss in seven years has announced he is to step down, saying his job with the company is done, and fresh blood can take it forward.
READ MORE: Andrew Bester will leave when the board can find a successor for him, but he will stay in place until then, the company confirmed on Tuesday.
Restaurant Group losses widen
Frankie & Benny's and Wagamama owner The Restaurant Group has seen half-year losses nearly triple during the pandemic, but said trading has been "very encouraging" since sites reopened.
READ MORE: The group, which also owns a raft of pubs and brands including Brunning & Price, said the pandemic sent it slumping to a £234.7 million half-year loss for the six months to June 28 against losses of £78.8 million a year earlier.
