The UK Government has ordered one million Covid-19 lateral flow antibody tests from the UK RTC, of which Alva-based Omega Diagnostics is a partner.
The device uses a finger-prick of blood and shows results in 20 minutes, without the need of the patient sample to be sent to a lab.
The product is CE-marked for professional use and can be administered by healthcare professionals, such as doctors, nurses and healthcare workers.
Omega expects to manufacture approximately 175,000 of these first million tests but over the term of this supply agreement, Omega will manufacture not less than 25% of the demand from total orders placed, either from the UK Government or, where allowed, third party customers.
Colin King, chief executive of Omega, said: “I am delighted that the UK-RTC has now received its first contract from the UK Government for our COVID-19 lateral flow antibody test. We believe that the AbC-19 Rapid test has the immediate opportunity to allow the UK to build a swift and clear picture of how the virus has spread throughout the population.
"It also has the potential to be deployed in conjunction with vaccine candidates to help assess initial immune responses.”
