By Brian Donnelly

ONLINE legal services provider Rocket Lawyer is expanding its services into Scotland.

The US firm said providing its legal products and services to Scottish business owners, landlords, and families mean they can make and sign hundreds of digital legal documents online. Scottish businesses and consumers can also use the “Ask a lawyer” service to receive quick answers and consultations on legal matters from Scottish lawyers.

The firm said demand for its legal products and services in Scotland has accelerated during the coronavirus pandemic

It also said the need for legal services for small businesses is validated by the fact that the Scottish small business market continues to expand.

“We are already providing legal services to millions of people in Europe each year, so helping people in Scotland was a logical step, furthering our mission to expand access to justice worldwide,” said Mark Edwards, senior vice president at Rocket Lawyer for Europe, Middle East and Asia. “We are thrilled to extend the reach of our platform, to engage with new customers, and to have a strong on-the-ground partner in Jones Whyte LLP, who can guide our members through their often challenging legal issues.”

Greg Whyte, partner at Jones Whyte LLP, said: “We share the same passion as Rocket Lawyer to deliver affordable legal services at scale. We look forward to the opportunity to use Rocket Lawyer’s platform to extend our services and reach more individuals and businesses in need.”

One new Scottish legal and professional services firm, Aberdeins, set up by Scottish lawyer Rob Aberdein, has promised a relentless focus on technology to disrupt the sector after winning more than £1 million of initial backing.

Separately, Scottish firm Exizent, raised £3.6m of funding for new platform to transform the way the legal and financial services industries deal with bereavement. Rocket Lawyer says it has helped over 20 million since 2008.