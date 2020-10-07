THE former headquarters of NHS Glasgow are to be transformed into nearly 100 apartments.

Dalian House, which sits next to the M8 motorway at St Vincent Street, would house 92 flats for the private-rented sector (PRS) sector, according to plans submitted to Glasgow City Council. Mosaic, the Glasgow-based architecture practice, is leading the development on behalf of Calmont group.

The building has been vacant and on the market since 2010, Mosaic said. Along with comprehensive internal alterations, the proposals include the refurbishment of all exterior elevations, new glazing and extensive landscaping to the front and rear of the property.

The developers highlight the building’s proximity to the city centre, Finnieston and the west end among the attractions for potential residents.

Mosaic director Stephen Mallon said: “It is a pleasure to be involved with Calmont and the full design team in the repurposing of Dalian House, which has been a prominent and vacant landmark in the city visible to many of us in our daily commute.

“Lending the building a new lease of life, activity and sustainable future is as important as any new build design with which we are involved.

“Within the context of Covid-19, we considered it vital that this design can be viewed as addressing some of the issues that will be important in the foreseeable future: bringing people back to live in the city centre; adding to the 24 hour city centre culture and economy and providing opportunities through shared communal facilities for home and co-working in addition to break out and leisure facilities in a safe, managed building.”

Graham Brooker, director of Calmont, said: “Providing good quality and well-managed accommodation in the city centre for young professionals and key workers is an essential part of regenerating city centres. The redevelopment of Dalian House sits within a wider portfolio of similar schemes that we are rolling out across other cities in the UK.”