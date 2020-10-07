Scottish cloud firm Inoapps has significantly grown its public sector business after securing more than £12 million in new revenue from local authorities and other public bodies throughout the UK.

Aberdeen-headquartered Inoapps, one of the UK’s largest independent Oracle consultancy firms, is appointed to the government’s G-Cloud framework, which allows UK public sector bodies to procure cloud computing services from a preferred supplier.

Following development of its public sector offering, utilising Oracle Best Practice and its specialised implementation methodology, the company has supported a growing list of new clients including the Housing Ombudsman, Office of Rail & Road and the London borough authorities of Newham, Havering and Thurrock.

READ MORE: Omega confirms Covid-19 test order volumes

The increase in work for public bodies is a result of mounting pressure from government to pursue a Cloud First strategy, with a growing number of organisations opting for transformational Oracle Cloud projects implemented by Inoapps and supported by the business’s highly regarded change management services.

Phil Burgess, Inoapps UK managing director, above, said: “As an important strand of our business, we are very pleased to see our presence within the public sector continue to go from strength to strength.

"We have built a superior reputation for customer service and delivery quality and are beginning to see a sharp rise in revenue on the back of significant investment in our team and Change Management practice.

“During this period of economic turbulence, we are delighted to be supporting public sector organisations in making their journey to the cloud where they can further enhance efficiency to deliver service excellence, and ensure resilience for the future.”

Mike Ashley. PA

Mike Ashley in staff bonus push

Mike Ashley's retail empire Frasers has urged investors to back its staff bonus scheme worth potentially more than £100 million at its annual shareholder meeting.

READ MORE: The company behind Sports Direct and House of Fraser said the bonus scheme would be open to the "vast majority" of its 30,000 workers, who will receive either cash or share awards.

Tesco. PA

Tesco profits soar

Tesco saw its profits rise strongly in the first six months of the financial year, despite shelling out more than half a billion pounds to fight the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

READ MORE: The retailer said it made a pre-tax profit of £551 million in the first half - an almost 29% increase compared with the same period in 2019 - on revenue of £28.7 billion, up 0.7%. Sales in the UK and Ireland were up more than 8%.

Sign up

You can now have the bulletin and the top business news stories sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily for free. Tick Business Bulletin AM edition and Business Bulletin PM edition, and Business Week for the weekly round-up on Sunday, in the newsletters section here to sign up:

https://www.heraldscotland.com/my/account/register/