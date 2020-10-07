STEVE Dunlop has stepped down as chief executive of Scottish Enterprise.

Mr Dunlop quits the role after two and a half years leading the country’s main economic development agency. The former Scottish Canals boss had succeeded Lena Wilson, who held the role between 2009 and 2017.

The date of Mr Dunlop's departure has still to be confirmed.

Scottish Enterprise said Mr Dunlop departs having led the agency’s response to the Covid-19 crisis. It noted that during his tenure Mr Dunlop had led a major shift in strategy, “putting a stronger focus on economic growth that empowers communities and on investing in the entrepreneurs and enterprising businesses upon which the Scottish economy is built.”

The post of Scottish Enterprise chief executive is one of the highest paid publicly-funded jobs in Scotland. Mr Dunlop received a pay package of £211,000 for the year ended March 31, including a salary of £172,000, according to the agency's latest annual report and accounts.

Mr Dunlop said: “Throughout my career I’ve always prided myself on knowing when the time is right to move on and let new and fresh perspectives come to the fore. Now is that time.

“I am proud of all the roles I have held during my 35 years of public service but none more so than this one.

"I am particularly proud of the work we have done to build new places and create jobs in parts of Scotland that need it most, and the role we have played in responding to the Covid-19 crisis. The commitment, energy and passion of the whole team to protect jobs over the past six months has been humbling to be part of.”

Scottish Enterprise said it is working alongside the Scottish Government on the recruitment of a successor to Mr Dunlop. It added that interim leadership details will be announced in due course.

Lord Smith, chairman of Scottish Enterprise, said: “I have had the privilege of seeing at first hand Steve’s passionate commitment to serve Scotland and to create economic growth that benefits everyone living in Scotland.

“Under his collaborative leadership, Scottish Enterprise has made huge strides towards its vision of an economy that works for everyone.

“That task has inevitably been made harder by the impact of Covid, but Steve has placed Scottish Enterprise at the heart of the economic response, working with partners to get critical funds quickly and efficiently into the hands of businesses that can protect or create good jobs.

“I would like to put on record my heartfelt thanks to Steve for all he has done and extend my very best wishes for the future.”