Western Isles firm Essence of Harris has taken two awards at a top New York lifestyle trade show for its range of hand-poured candles and home fragrances.

The Tarbert-headquartered firm received the “Emerging Brand” and “Community Impact” accolades from NY NOW, one of the largest home and lifestyle gift trade shows in the United States. The Emerging Brand award goes to innovative products with a compelling story, while Community Impact is given to a brand that has a positive effect on the local community.

Founded in 2015 by Jamie and Deenie McGowan, Essence of Harris was set up to create stable, year-round employment for the younger generation of islanders who were moving away for opportunities and employment. It has shops in Harris and Glasgow, and exports to the US, China, Thailand and across Europe.

“Our range celebrates Scotland’s natural heritage and offers a glimpse into life on the remote and rugged Western Isles, which proved to be a big hit in the US,” Mr McGowan said. “The autumn NY NOW trade show was virtual this year, but we still felt the ripples of positivity about the brand shine through when we exhibited.

“Our passion for showcasing Scottish provenance and craftsmanship has always been at the forefront of everything we do. We use only soy wax and the finest ingredients. Our aim is to share the tranquillity of the Isle of Harris with customers near and far so securing this accolade from the USA is a huge coup for us.”

NY NOW exhibition manager Sandra Kehoe added: “Every now and then a brand emerges onto the scene that captivates consumers with an enchanting brand story, breath-taking imagery and an exceptional product experience in equal measure.

“From their luxurious candles and home fragrances to their tartan collection of throws, scarves, bags and more, the Essence of Harris brand has made a huge splash in the US market and is a fan favourite of the NY NOW community.”