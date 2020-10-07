Business leaders have described the new restrictions for Scotland as "disappointing" and warned of a wider impact across the supply chains of those worst affected.

Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said on restrictions to pubs, bars, restaurants and cafes: “These measures will sound the death knell for businesses across the hospitality sector, especially pubs and bars.

"Restaurants and hotels, whilst remaining open, will also be constrained on what they can provide and this will place a large dent in their already reduced income.

"Whilst the stay local message may align with public health messaging, it will impact nationwide support for hospitality businesses during the October holiday period. The knock-on impact will mean tough decisions including the risk of potentially more redundancies."

On business engagement and consultation, Ms Cameron said: “A complete and utter lack of consultation with business only serves to compound the blows of these restrictions."

The funding support for businesses is welcome, but she added: "We will look closely at the detail of these packages but we fear they will not be enough to avoid the worst of consequences for the Scottish economy.

“We also need to ensure those businesses that have not been able to reopen yet such as soft play are also able to access this lifeline support.”

Marc Crothall, of the Scottish Tourism Alliance, said: "We are acutely aware of the delicate balance between protecting public health and the economy; the reality is however that many businesses will not be able to trade at a level over the next few weeks which would sustain them through the next couple of months and may not be economically viable beyond this year."

The supply chain is also hit. Food and Drink Federation (FDF) Scotland's Chief Executive Officer, David Thomson, said: "We are extremely disappointed to see the additional restrictions on Scotland's fragile hospitality and food service sector, which will of course have a knock-on impact on our food and drink suppliers.

“Food and drink producers supplying hospitality need certainty and good news during these difficult times.

“We urge the Scottish Government to work with the UK Government to ensure hospitality businesses and the food and drink companies that supply them are supported to survive and thrive during these challenging times.

“This will allow the hospitality sector and their suppliers to play their part in Scotland’s economic recovery and the creation of more jobs long-term.”

World's first hydrogen double decker unveiled in Scotland

Aberdeen welcomes world's first hydrogen-powered double decker

The world’s first hydrogen-powered double decker bus was revealed today in Aberdeen in a move "which showcases the city as a trailblazer in hydrogen technologies".

The arrival of the first of the zero emission buses "underlines the city's role as the energy capital of Europe and shows its commitment to the transition of green energy from oil and gas as part of the Net Zero Vision", Aberdeen City Council said.

Scottish Enterprise chief quits

Steve Dunlop has stepped down as chief executive of Scottish Enterprise.

Mr Dunlop quits the role after two and a half years leading the country's main economic development agency. The former Scottish Canals boss had succeeded Lena Wilson, who held the role between 2009 and 2017.

