Plans have been put forward for a new £15 million distillery and whisky visitor attraction in Stirling which its backers say will further establish the city as a food and drink tourist destination.

Subject to planning approval, construction on the Wolfcraig Distillery is expected to get underway in the spring of next year, with doors due to open to the public in the summer of 2022. The facility will include a distillery with a capacity of up to 1.5 million litres of spirit per year, interactive visitor attraction, private tasting room and a 180-cover bistro restaurant and bar.

The project is being spearheaded by Michael Lunn, the former chairman and chief executive of Whyte & Mackay, along with co-directors John Moore and Jamie Lunn. Working alongside the management team will be a trio of industry experts including former Diageo production director Alan Rutherford, former Bacardi UK operations director Iain Lochhead and master distiller Ian Macmillan.

Mr Lunn said there has been “excellent support” so far for the project, which plans to run a shuttle service between the distillery, the train station and Stirling Castle.

“Our distillery will encourage visitors and tourists to spend more time in and around Stirling, helping to boost both the local and national economies,” he said. “In addition to producing a premium Highland single malt, we want to offer a state-of-the-art immersive experience for people of all ages and knowledge levels.

“Our research indicates the distillery could attract around 90,000 visitors in its first year, given its proximity to Glasgow and Edinburgh.”

Designed by Opfer Logan Architects, the building will showcase views across to the Wallace Monument and Stirling Castle. It will also incorporate the latest sustainable technologies.

The distillery will focus on production of Wolfcraig Highland Single Malt, as well as a range of other spirits.

MP for Stirling, Alyn Smith, described the project as a “great opportunity for Gargunnock, Cambusbarron and Stirling as a whole”.

“Obviously there are details to be worked out and I will consult locals to ensure their views are heard, but I have examined this proposal and I thing there is great potential for a top-quality, local, sustainable business which will be good news for farmers, locals and visitors,” he added.