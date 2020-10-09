Decathlon, the sports retailer, has embarked on a Scottish expansion with a £1 million investment in a new store in Aberdeen, creating 20 jobs.
The company selected Aberdeen as the first in a series of openings across Scotland and the UK to meet “the boom in activity such as running, cycling and walking during lockdown”.
.Decathlon is the largest sports retailer in the world, with more than 1500 stores in 57 countries. The Aberdeen launch comes after a period in which Decathlon’s outlets in Edinburgh and Glasgow have recorded year-on-year growth “as more Scots focus on keeping healthy and fit”.
The retailer has invested £1million in refitting the 2000 square metre store, which covers two floors, and hired 20 staff led by manager Kathy Dominguez.
After Aberdeen, it plans to open additional outlets in Scotland, with Glasgow, Edinburgh and Livingston “all possible targets”.
