The Chancellor is to announce further support for jobs and businesses affected by coronavirus shutdowns amid calls to help the hardest-hit industries and regions.
Rishi Sunak will detail "the next stage" of the Jobs Support Scheme on Friday, ahead of new restrictions expected for the hospitality sector.
READ MORE: Restaurant staff ‘devastated’ as doors shut on hospitality trade
It comes on the day new restrictions come into force in Scotland and cities in northern England and other areas suffering a surge in Covid-19 cases may have pubs and restaurants closed among measures to combat the spread.
North of the Border, the new measures apply to the areas covered by the Greater Glasgow & Clyde, Ayrshire & Arran, Forth Valley, and Lothian NHS boards.
A Treasury spokeswoman said: "The Chancellor will be setting out the next stage of the Job Support Scheme later today, that will protect jobs and provide a safety net for those businesses that may have to close in the coming weeks and months."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.