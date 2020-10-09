The Chancellor is to announce further support for jobs and businesses affected by coronavirus shutdowns amid calls to help the hardest-hit industries and regions.

Rishi Sunak will detail "the next stage" of the Jobs Support Scheme on Friday, ahead of new restrictions expected for the hospitality sector.

It comes on the day new restrictions come into force in Scotland and cities in northern England and other areas suffering a surge in Covid-19 cases may have pubs and restaurants closed among measures to combat the spread.

North of the Border, the new measures apply to the areas covered by the Greater Glasgow & Clyde, Ayrshire & Arran, Forth Valley, and Lothian NHS boards.

A Treasury spokeswoman said: "The Chancellor will be setting out the next stage of the Job Support Scheme later today, that will protect jobs and provide a safety net for those businesses that may have to close in the coming weeks and months."