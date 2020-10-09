Scotland’s largest build-to-rent urban development is set to be launched for sale.

The south side of Edinburgh Park will bring 1,180 homes, described as “much needed housing stock” by developer Parabola.

Cushman & Wakefield has been instructed by the Edinburgh-based developer to secure a single funding partner by the end of the year, The Herald understands.

It is claimed the project will be a "European exemplar" of mixed use development.

Tony Hordon, managing director of Parabola said: "This has been considerable years in the planning, extensive research across the UK and Europe and of course working with City of Edinburgh Council.

"We are absolutely delighted to be in this position, with our detailed planning application submitted, and hopefully the opportunity to go to committee shortly.

"Perhaps more importantly, the opportunity to deliver much needed housing stock to the City of Edinburgh in a new urban quarter with a feel, quality and arts programme which we have taken from our travels across Europe – what we hope will be a European exemplar in mixed use design and place.”

The Chancellor is to announce further support for jobs and businesses affected by coronavirus shutdowns amid calls to help the hardest-hit industries and regions.

Decathlon, the sports retailer, has embarked on a Scottish expansion with a £1 million investment in a new store in Aberdeen, creating 20 jobs.

