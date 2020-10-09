Chancellor Rishi Sunak’s announcement that the Job Support Scheme will be expanded to support businesses doesn't go far enough, it is claimed.
The UK Government’s job support scheme will be extended for six months and tailored to businesses forced to close under emergency Covid restrictions.
Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, said: "Today’s announcement by the Chancellor to extend employment support is good news and will provide relief for thousands of Scottish businesses who are being forced to close their doors throughout Scotland over the next two weeks."
She said: "The additional announcement from the UK Government to pay a grant of £3000 to businesses in England who are impacted by local or national restrictions, we would expect the Scottish Government to be mirroring these grants for businesses in Scotland.
"Whilst these short-term measures are welcomed, they are not sufficient enough to offset the impending loss of trade and jobs.
"We need governments to focus on enabling business to continue to freely function, and manage our way through this situation.
"This stop-start approach is damaging business, consumer confidence and investment.”
