A new Glasgow restaurant centred on comfort-style foods has brought in a home delivery service.

The team at The Loveable Rogue in the West End have introduced The Rogue at Home, described as "an epic roast dinner" available for delivery direct to the door.

Joe Lazzerini, The Loveable Rogue's head chef, said: "Our Sunday roasts at The Loveable Rogue are sacred, and while our customers can’t enjoy our mighty Sunday lunch right now in the restaurant, they can now order our roast delivery.

"Rogue at Home is one wholesome feast that’s worth the delivery wait and our team are treating home-stayers to a huge selection of comfort food classics alongside their fully-loaded beef roasts."

The Rogue at Home is available now for pre-order online. Bookings go live online every Sunday at 9am and close Tuesday 8pm for following Sunday collection/delivery. A limited number of home kits per week will be available.

Mr Lazzerini and Amalia Colaluca, who are partners in life and in business, set up the business at the former Hebridean.

Edinburgh Wollen Mill insolvency threat

Edinburgh Woollen Mill (EWM) is on the brink of insolvency, putting 24,000 jobs at risk.

The regulator approved the merger

Merger gets go-ahead

Carlsberg and Marston's are to be allowed to merge in a £780 million deal, even through it could lead to pubs serving fewer beers from independent brands.

