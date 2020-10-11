A leading Edinburgh restaurateur this week spoke of the devastation caused by the trading ban facing the hospitality industry in the central belt after controversial new measures were introduced to combat the second wave of Covid-19.
Roy Brett, chef patron of the award-winning Ondine, said colleagues were left in tears after learning the Scottish Government had ordered the closure of pubs, bars and restaurants in large parts of Scotland for 16 days beginning at 6pm this evening, which heightened fears of mass redundancies.
READ MORE: The mood continued to darken across the industry yesterday in the wake of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement in the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday.
Scottish hotelier backs 'circuit-breaker'
The co-owner of Greywalls Hotel at Muirfield in East Lothian, who has a background in studying infectious diseases, this week flagged his belief that the restrictions imposed on hospitality by the Scottish Government this week are “necessary” amid the resurgence of coronavirus.
READ MORE: Dominic Hoar, who owns Greywalls with his wife Johanna, noted the resurgence of the virus and said of the measures: “I see [them] as necessary even if they are not very [useful]. What else is there?”
Largest office building topped out
The developer of what is set to become Glasgow's largest single office building has marked the topping out of its development at 177 Bothwell Street with its executives running the first laps of the building’s much-anticipated rooftop running track.
READ MORE: They did this at the same time as runners across the country completed the virtual Virgin Money London Marathon.
Avant to build 150 homes in Ayrshire
Scottish housebuilder Avant Homes is pushing ahead with a new 150-home development at Stewarton in Ayrshire after completing the purchase of a 22.3-acre piece of land.
READ MORE: Planning for the new £40.8m development, located on Loudon Street, was granted in March 2020 by East Ayrshire Council. The housebuilder, which described Stewarton as a "sought-after" town, is now preparing for initial groundworks to start later this year.
Historic bridge to get £6m facelift
A historic bridge that forms part of the Galloway hydroelectric power scheme in south west Scotland will be refurbished under a programme it is thought could help extend the life of the asset for years.
READ MORE: Energy giant Drax said it expects to spend around £6 million on the work on the 103-meter Glenlochar Barrage, which spans the river Dee.
What now for the wealth of the sea
Mark Williamson this week examined the future of the energy industry in the North sea, looking back 50 years to one of the rearly bumper discoveries.
Part One: 50 years after huge oil find does North Sea have future amid coronavirus crisis?
Part Two: West of Shetland remains ‘world class opportunity’ for oil industry
Part Three: Floating windfarms could fuel North Sea supply chain recovery
Opinion
Ian McConnell: Coronavirus: Finger pointed at Nicola Sturgeon but it’s Rishi Sunak who should get grip
Scott Wright: As Covid restrictions tighten, there is one Scottish industry that offers hope
Mark Williamson: Branch closures will not help challenger banks build brands
Sir Ian Wood: Scotland can be a global leader in era of sustainable energy
Emeka Emembolu: BP's Glasgow-born North Sea chief highlights potential of area
Monday Interview: Caledonian Leisure ready to roll when ‘the time is right’
SME Focus: Edinburgh wine app venture wins following amid coronavirus lockdowns
And finally ... from the bulletin: Thermo Fisher to create 200 coronavirus test jobs EasyJet to slump to first full-year loss HSS to axe 300 jobs
