Energy giant SSE has agreed a near-£1 billion deal to sell its stake in three energy-from-waste facilities under plans to raise at least £2 billion by next autumn.

Shares in the group rose 4% as it announced the sale of its 50% holding in the West Yorkshire multifuel sites for £995 million.

SSE was part of a joint venture on two sites in Ferrybridge and one in Skelton Grange.

The sale - to an infrastructure fund managed by First Sentier Investors - comes as part of an aim to raise at least £2 billion by selling off unwanted assets.

Perth-based SSE will continue to focus on its wind farm operations.

Finance chief Gregor Alexander said: "This sale marks a major step in our plans to secure at least £2 billion from disposals by autumn 2021, with just over £1.4 billion now delivered.

"While these multifuel assets have been successful ventures for SSE, they are non-core investments and we are pleased to have agreed a sale that delivers significant value for shareholders while sharpening our strategic focus on our core low-carbon businesses."

The latest sale follows that of SSE's stake in Walney Offshore Wind Farm to Greencoat UK energy for £350 million, and an agreement to sell its 33% interest in meter asset provider MapleCo for around £90 million in net proceeds.

Mark Nelson, an analyst at Killik & Co, said: "The divestments will help to strengthen the balance sheet and support the company's plans to invest £7.5 billion in low-carbon energy infrastructure over the next five years."

He added the latest sale will boost SSE's increased focus on electricity networks and renewable energy, in particular UK offshore wind.

People flocked to supermarkets as Eat Out to Help Out ended

The end of the Eat Out To Help Out scheme and new Covid-19 restrictions introduced last month saw shoppers flock to supermarkets in huge numbers although without the same panic-buying seen in March, according to new data.

The surge came in the four weeks to October 4, with sales increasing 10.6% - above the 9.4% recorded across the 12-week period to October 4, according to Kantar.

Unemployment rate steady

Scotland's unemployment rate has remained at 4.5 per cent over the summer, latest figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) released data that indicated 124,000 people had been seeking work, with the employment rate rising slightly to 73.9 per cent from June to August.

