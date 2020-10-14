SCOTTISH Enterprise has named Linda Hanna, a member of its senior leadership team, as its interim chief executive.
Ms Hanna steps into the role following the abrupt resignation of Steve Dunlop last week. Mr Dunlop, who steps down as the Scottish economy grapples with the fallout from coronavirus, said it was the “right time to move on”. He will leave the agency at the end of October.
Ms Hanna said: “I’m thrilled to be given the opportunity to lead an organisation with committed colleagues that I know so well. I’ll give my absolute best in the time I am interim CEO, particularly at such a critical time for Scotland’s businesses and communities as we start to build Scotland’s green economic recovery.”
Scottish Enterprise chair Lord Smith said: “Linda will provide stability and continuity for the organisation in the short term, until a permanent CEO is appointed through the full Public Appointments process being led by the Scottish Government.
“I am confident that this is the best interim arrangement for Scottish Enterprise and its customers, providing strong and effective leadership for the period ahead. I look forward to supporting Linda as she settles into her new role.”
