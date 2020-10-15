A Scottish clean energy pioneer is set for global expansion including “huge” potential expected from a new deal to supply China with hydrogen stations.

Logan Energy, based at Wallyford on the outskirts of Edinburgh, has refuelling stations across Europe including Germany, Tenerife, and the Netherlands as well in Northern Ireland and England.

However Scotland’s first public hydrogen refuelling station in the Central Belt earlier this year was financed by Logan Energy itself “in the hope that it will encourage people to consider hydrogen vehicles as viable green transport options”.

Bill Ireland, Logan Energy chief executive, says government should do more to support short and medium-term infrastructure build possibly by adopting a “carrot and stick” approach.

It could help make the most of the emerging energy now being lined up for buses, cars, planes, trains and also a ferry trial in Orkney, expected to be the first in the world of its kind.

The company has more than doubled its turnover and its staff numbers to 25 over the last two years, but growth opportunities are currently greater elsewhere in the world, he said.

He has more refuelling stations being prepared in Scotland to be installed around the globe than the five currently set up across the country.

The China device is a larger version of the Levenmouth station.

“There is a massive opportunity and there are lots of countries around the world that have published hydrogen strategies and have committed billions to developing their hydrogen economy,” he said. “The UK and Scotland haven’t done that. I think we need the regulatory drivers. Whether it’s banning emitting vehicles from city centres, or I don’t know, Central Belt routes, along the M8, whatever it is, if you start doing that, you will start pushing the deployment of these vehicles.”

Mr Ireland said part of the problem is short-termism in business and public administration.

“We’ve got more refuellers being built or sitting there waiting to be delivered in Wallyford than there are deployed around the rest Scotland, which is bonkers really.”

He said: “We’ve had an investment from a Chinese company. We are setting up the venture as we speak in China. We’re looking to expand there and we’re looking for investment to expand what we’re doing here, but also our market seems to be elsewhere other than Scotland.

Bill Ireland says the opportunity in hydrogen is "massive".

“We are looking at expanding our Dutch operations and we are looking at expanding into Australasia as well.

“So that’s what we’re looking at and need funding to do that, but we’ve over doubled our revenue over the last two years and we’ve secured our revenue for the next year, so the next nine months is already signed up basically, and that is two and a half times what we did last year.”

He says the potential for scale in China is “huge”. The current project is a “basically to demonstrate the system, so that people can come and have a look at it in China and say, can you do one 10 times the size or 50 times the size?”. It builds on an earlier project in Levenmouth in Fife demonstrating green hydrogen as a viable medium for energy storage, grid balancing, electricity generation and transport fuel.

A new push centred on Glasgow aims to supply hydrogen to the commercial market within the next two years.

The Logan Energy team in Wallyford, next to the A1.

Mark Griffin, of BOC, who is a leading industry expert, hailed the partnership his firm has entered with ScottishPower and ITM Power to create new green hydrogen production facilities with clusters of refuelling stations across Scotland.

The planned new facilities will ensure zero emission fuel is available to local authorities and others with fleets of heavy duty vehicles and comes as Glasgow is to launch the world’s largest fleet of hydrogen-powered refuse trucks.

Mr Griffin said government could boost companies seeking to deploy with early costs for wider infrastructure.

He said: “The big thing about the Glasgow project is that we want to build a template which we can then take to other cities and produce your hydrogen locally.”

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: "In responding to the climate emergency, we are committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from the transport sector. Public transport, particularly zero-emission public transport including hydrogen, has a central role to play in our journey to net-zero.

“We have invested over £11 million in hydrogen vehicles and refuelling infrastructure since 2015, and we continue to work with operators, manufacturers and energy companies towards clean, green buses for all of Scotland.

"Our Switched On Fleets initiative is also supporting hydrogen vehicles into the public sector, so that we can lead from the front in the transition to cleaner transport.

“Earlier this year, we invested £300,000 to establish a new hydrogen accelerator at the University of St Andrews. The initiative will propel innovations in hydrogen technology and help maximise the economic opportunities afforded through the shift to ultra-low emission transport solutions.”