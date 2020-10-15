Buyers now have the opportunity to live in one of Scotland’s finest country homes as Georgian mansion, Netherfield House, goes on the market.

Netherfield House is a B-listed building set within beautiful, landscaped gardens comprising a total of five bedrooms, three bathrooms and five public rooms, located two-miles outside the market town of Strathaven in South Lanarkshire.

The country house dating from 1776 forms the centrepiece of an extensive 70-acre property that includes over 11 acres of private woodland.

Surrounding gardens and policies include a magnificent landscaped loch, with its own boathouse and a curling pond boasting its own island, as well as an orchard.

Netherfield House has two cottages - one requiring total refurbishment - including a coachman’s cottage, as well as a kennel complex, grooming shed and former stable complex, a greenhouse and gardens.

Offers over £1.7 million are now being accepted for this outstanding property that lies in close proximity to East Kilbride and Hamilton.

Netherfield House

The house is a rare find, a country house within striking distance of two big cities, in easy commuting distance of Glasgow and Edinburgh which lie 22 miles and 52 miles away respectively, putting it in prime commuter territory.

Chic interiors match the manicured formal gardens. The residence is "prominent for its wealth of architectural design features including marble fireplaces, decorative details as well as the original carved stone staircase in addition to a passenger lift".

The mansion provides a flexible and versatile layout over three levels, the agent said. The ground floor and first floor comprise four reception rooms, a stunning garden room and two kitchens, including a dining kitchen by Clive Christian. A utility room and a study can also be found on these lower levels of the house.

The second and third floors are dedicated to the five bedrooms and three bathrooms of the property, including two en-suites and a spacious master bedroom with a large dressing room.

Damask curtains and pelmets are included in the asking price

The front of the house has an enclosed partially paved terrace that leads onto an ornate fountain and the large landscaped loch surrounded by lawns with an arched bridge and woodland space.

Strathaven offers a selection of primary schools and a secondary school whilst also being home to independent school Hamilton College. The town is well served by a mix of local retailers as well as a bank, a supermarket a medical practice, a golf course and a large leisure centre.

Mark Jamieson, partner at Corum Property, said: “We are incredibly excited to be bringing Netherfield House to the open market. It affords an incredibly rare opportunity to own such a magnificent property, which is easily one of the finest homes in Scotland.

“Netherfield would provide the ideal home for those looking to move to a real country home in a small, picturesque area and yet be well connected within the main two cities of Scotland.”