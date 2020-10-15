A FORMER Royal Bank of Scotland building, which until December was home to around 2,000 members of staff, has been put up for sale.
NatWest Group, owner of Royal Bank, is seeking a buyer for the 243,000 square foot Drummond House in South Gyle after relocating staff to its Gogarburn headquarters nearby.
Drummond House is based in a regeneration zone, which commercial property agent Cushman & Wakefield notes is undergoing a transformation from office location to mixed use. Major development proposals have been tabled by Edinburgh Park, the Garden District, Crosswinds, and the International Business Gateway, the firm said.
Neil Miller of NatWest said: “Drummond House has been a very efficient and flexible asset for us, and I believe it offers a great opportunity for another business to reshape it to their specific needs, and to create a facility for tomorrow.”
Drummond House is currently home to two open-plan offices, with two independent receptions, a staff restaurant and kitchen, underground car park, landscaped recreational area and sport facilities. However, it is thought the building could be transformed into a new style of campus, which may include multi-let offices or co-working spaces. Cushman & Wakefield also flagged the potential for residential development.
James Thomson of marketing agents Cushman & Wakefield said: “A site of this scale at the heart of this rapidly evolving quarter is a fantastic opportunity for a creative development solution to offer cost effective space across a range of sectors, or to develop a new mixed-use proposal.”
