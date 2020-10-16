A SCOTTISH architect has hailed securing 40 new project wins worth more than £750,000 and strengthening its team with five new recruits this year.

Tinto Architecture has landed work in Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow, as well as cementing a growing presence in the south east of England across both commercial and residential markets.

The company has “redesigned” its senior team, welcoming Wendy Gray as business lead and Richard Slater as design and delivery lead, added a senior architectural technician, architectural assistant, architectural technologist, and a sales and marketing assistant to the team to “service this growth” and further enhance its diversity of skills and experience.

The firm said it has taken stock and planned for the future direction of the business in recent months.

Nina Cradock, interior architectural designer at Tinto, said: “It’s been really exciting to see an increase in people getting in touch for both residential and commercial designs, which has been keeping us busy.

“We have carried out many virtual consultations to connect with our clients, who have spent months in lockdown wondering how they could improve the space around them. The last few months has also provided us with a fantastic opportunity to reflect on our own business and as part of that, finalise the rebrand of Tinto and a new website which has gone live today.”

Wendy Gray, business lead, said: “To realise our big ambitions for Tinto we have spent a great deal of time considering every part of our business. Having a driven and skilled team, led by creativity in place is a non-negotiable to achieve the best end-result for our clients, so we’re delighted to welcome our new starts and have them onboard for this exciting next phase.”

Tinto Architecture was founded in 2016 by Richard Tinto. The company says it places great value in delivering “clarity and reason” at every stage of a project and it works in commercial, residential, kitchens, interiors and retail and hospitality.