Independent distiller Loch Lomond Whiskies has added two new aged single malt Scotch whiskies to its core range.

The firm said the 21 and 30-year-old "both perfectly capturing the distillery’s signature fruity character".

Master Blender, Michael Henry, crafted the malts using spirit from Loch Lomond’s innovative straight necked pot stills, so "both expressions perfectly demonstrate the versatility of the distillery and deliver its signature fruitiness".

Presented in a a navy blue and gold carton, the Loch Lomond 21 Year Old Single Malt showcases three styles of spirit, two of which are peated, and all matured separately in American oak casks before being married together for up to three months before bottling.

The distiller said Loch Lomond 21 Year Old showcases flavours of sweet vanilla fudge, peaches, pears and a touch of cinnamon, before mellowing into a long, dry finish, adding "on the nose, it delivers delicious aromas of toasted oak, green apple and ginger".

Bottled at 46% and non-chill filtered allows the underlying fruity Loch Lomond style to come to the fore. The Loch Lomond 21 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky is priced at £140.

The Loch Lomond 30 Year Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky has been matured in American oak casks since distillation, with half of the liquid being finished in hand-selected first fill Oloroso sherry casks "that work perfectly with underlying fruit character".

The casks are then married together under the watchful eye of Mr Henry and bottled at cask strength.

Presented in a premium bottle and housed in a striking chocolate-brown and gold carton and offering an ABV of 47%, the Loch Lomond 30 Year Old is priced at £500.

Mr Henry said: “Working on these two aged products has been a pleasure. Each expression perfectly showcases our signature style and the range of flavours that Loch Lomond Whiskies is known for – fruits, spice and a hint of peat.

"Working with both American Oak and Oloroso casks has created wonderfully distinctive, warming flavours that we hope whisky lovers will enjoy.”

John Grieveson, chief marketing officer at Loch Lomond Whiskies, said “The launch of the Loch Lomond 21 and 30 Year Old completes our new core range, following on from the restructure of our Loch Lomond Whisky portfolio earlier this year which also included a complete brand refresh.

“Each of these super-premium expressions are contained in a beautiful new bespoke bottle and luxury carton. We know that these exceptional liquids will excite our existing Loch Lomond Whisky customers and whisky fans, further enhancing our core range.”

Founded in 1814, the Loch Lomond distillery can trace its roots back to the Littlemill distillery, which was established in 1772 and is the oldest licensed distillery in the world. Its current malt and grain distilleries, in Alexandria, Dunbartonshire, close to the banks of Loch Lomond, were commissioned in 1964 with first distillation in 1966.

When it opened, Loch Lomond said its distillery’s ground-breaking straight necked stills were a revelation, "enabling production of a lighter, fruitier spirit and greater control over the whisky’s character". Under the later ownership of the Bulloch family further distilling innovation took place with the aim of being self-sufficient. It is among only four distilleries in the Scotch whisky industry to maintain an onsite cooperage which maintains and repairs up to 20,000 casks annually.