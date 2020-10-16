The public will have the chance to view and shape the details of a new residential development in the Scottish capital.

Real estate investor Palm Capital and Edinburgh-based 7N Architects are behind the plans, which propose to bring a mix of apartments and townhouses to the city.

A Proposal of Application Notice (PAN) has now been submitted to the City of Edinburgh Council, highlighting the intent of the developer to lodge a planning application this year, for the site at Orchard Brae on Queensferry Road.

The proposals incorporate a mix of 62 apartments and townhouses with associated landscaping, parking and infrastructure on land surrounding Orchard Brae House.

The plans incorporate 20 per cent family housing and 25 per cent affordable housing, complying with the City of Edinburgh Council policy, the developerse said.

The proposals for this sustainable residential development aim to enhance and maintain the existing trees and landscape as well as converting 30 percent of the current car park surface into green roofs and gardens.

If approved, the proposals would also bring new residential streets and active frontages to Orchard Brae with private gardens whilst retaining the woodland fringe to Queensferry Road.

Palm Capital has now organised a digital community consultation to take place on Wednesday October 21 to provide residents with further information on the emerging proposals.

Through this consultation process, the developer is seeking input and ideas on the proposed scheme from the public, which will assist in informing the basis of the developer’s future planning applications.

With the temporary suspension of public events for major planning applications by the Scottish Government due to Covid-19, these have moved online to a dedicated website highlighting the proposals.

The website will go live on Wednesday October 21, and a digital consultation event will take place on the same day from 3pm to 8pm. Consultants will be available to answer any questions and receive feedback through a two-way chat system during these hours. Feedback can also be submitted via the website.

Any representations or suggestions for changes to the proposals shared during the online event will be included in a Pre-Application Consultation report to accompany future applications. Hard copies of consultation boards and feedback forms Orbit Communications, Queen Street, Edinburgh.