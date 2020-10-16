Pret A Manger is to close six more shops and cut about 400 jobs after its recovery slowed in the face of recently tightened restrictions and rising Covid-19 case numbers.

It comes just two months after the coffee and sandwich chain axed 2,800 roles as part of a restructuring in which it closed 30 sites.

The food-to-go retailer said it has enjoyed "consistent sales growth" in the past four months since but this has "slowed since the end of September".

The locations of the affected stores have not been announced.

Pret said its recent "setback" in trading was partially driven by tough conditions in the capital, after workers were advised last month to work from home where possible due to the rise in case number.

It currently has 389 shops in the UK, including 266 stores in London.

Clare Clough, Pret's UK managing director, said: "It's absolutely right that we take steps to stop the spread of the virus and tackle the new wave of infections.

"Sadly, the result of the rise in infections and the necessary shift in public health guidance mean that our recovery has slowed.

"We've said all along that it's up to Pret to decide our own future and that we must adapt to the new situation we find ourselves in.

"That's why we have to make these further changes as we continue to transform our business model and prepare for the six months ahead.

"We are doing everything we can to support our team members and to prevent further job losses at Pret."

The chain has looked to diversify its operations in recent months to drive its recovery and has revealed a monthly subscription service for customers.

Earlier this week, Pret announced its first service station site in a partnership with Moto, with the first due to open in December.

