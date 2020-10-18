Bross Bagels is expected to launch its first crowdfunding campaign on Monday.
The Edinburgh-based chain said the venture will give its customers the chance to be part of the opening of a new Bross Bakery.
Bross Bagels produces its own bagels in-house to its specific Montreal inspired recipe, with six Edinburgh stores.
It plans to build a new custom-made Bross Bakery to help keep up with current demand boost potential for growth in its wholesale and online trade.
The location has been earmarked as a former bank opposite its flagship store in Portobello.
LOOK AHEAD: First interview with new iomart chief Reece Donovan | Barclays to face questions
Bross Bagels is asking customers "to help in making the dream happen".
Investors can consider levels from £100 to £1000, each with a limited number of buy-ins, uner the title of"share-holers".
Depending on the level it could mean bagel vouchers for up to four years, exclusive invites, guided bakery tours, a mention on the wall, and also potentially a full refund after the four years.
Larah Bross, owner of Bross Bagels, said ahead of the launch of their crowdfunding campaign: “We are excited at the prospect of finding Share-Holers who can help us take Bross Bagels to the next level while participating in a high level of innuendo.”
Bross Bagels said: "This crowdfunding opportunity gives customers an amazing chance to be a part of Bross Bagels future and journey together, which will raise the significant funds to set up and grow their brand new bakery in Portobello where it all began."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Comments are closed on this article.