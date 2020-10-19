Scottish residential property, conveyancing and estate agency firm Simpson & Marwick has announced a “mutual and amicable demerger” from global law firm Clyde & Co.
Simpson & Marwick will become part of the Aberdeins group. Rob Aberdein, who launched Aberdeins recently, is joining Simpsons & Marwick as managing partner.
The 26-strong team of Simpson & Marwick will move into dedicated new offices.
Simpsons & Marwick said it would “continue to focus on the buoyant property markets in Edinburgh and East Lothian”.
Clyde & Co will no longer include residential property as part of its offering in Scotland.
Simpson & Marwick partner Richard Loudon, who steps up to chairman after 41 years with the firm and "intends to continue for a good few more years", said: “We move with the full support of Clyde & Co as the services we offer are not part of their global core areas of expertise. The time is right, for both Clyde & Co and ourselves, to de-merge our residential property division."
